NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Up 2.1%

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $796.39 and last traded at $778.33. 26,388,187 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 51,917,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $762.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $1,050.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $940.30.

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $848.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $629.87.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in NVIDIA by 231.3% in the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 53 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

