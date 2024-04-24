OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 295 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,985 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRH. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in CRH by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CRH shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on CRH in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on CRH in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRH has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.31.

NYSE CRH opened at $78.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.53. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $88.00.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 2%.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

