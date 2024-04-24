OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTEFree Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

NYSE:TTE opened at $73.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.20 and a 200 day moving average of $67.01. The company has a market capitalization of $171.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $54.94 and a 1-year high of $74.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTEGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Se Totalenergies acquired 196,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

