OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

NYSE:TTE opened at $73.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.20 and a 200 day moving average of $67.01. The company has a market capitalization of $171.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $54.94 and a 1-year high of $74.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Se Totalenergies acquired 196,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

