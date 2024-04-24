Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 64.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,184 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 27,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 9,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 97.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 13,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 8.0% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,050.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,128 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PM

Philip Morris International Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $97.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.10. The firm has a market cap of $151.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.61. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $100.79.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.59%.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.