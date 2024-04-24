Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.49% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envision Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,170,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 5,524 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 104,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the period.

BSMV stock opened at $21.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.08. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $21.73.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0549 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

