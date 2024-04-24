Sigma Planning Corp Purchases New Stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,550 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in UiPath by 2,005.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Price Performance

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.56. UiPath Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.38 and a 12 month high of $27.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $405.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UiPath has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.41.

Insider Transactions at UiPath

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 660,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,312,104.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,591,360 in the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UiPath Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

