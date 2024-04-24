Sigma Planning Corp Sells 5,226 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,226 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in American Water Works by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 1.5% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its position in American Water Works by 0.5% during the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 20,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC boosted its position in American Water Works by 1.9% during the third quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 5,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American Water Works by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $119.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.34 and a 52-week high of $152.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.22.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

