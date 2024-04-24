Signaturefd LLC Acquires 921 Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,864 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 5.0% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 4.7% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 35,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut James Hardie Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America cut James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

NYSE:JHX opened at $35.52 on Wednesday. James Hardie Industries plc has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $41.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.69.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $978.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.23 million. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 38.75% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

