Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reissued their neutral rating on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SNAP. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Snap from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Snap from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.86.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 47.47% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.
In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,386 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $104,560.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 495,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,520,159.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,386 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $104,560.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 495,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,520,159.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $210,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 461,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,449,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 470,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,284,091.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Snap by 2,580.4% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Snap by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Snap by 75.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
