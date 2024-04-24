Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.39

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.39 and traded as high as $12.60. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $12.35, with a volume of 11,455 shares traded.

Special Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day moving average is $11.78.

Special Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.0954 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Special Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 6.9% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 88,007 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

