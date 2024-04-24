Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.39

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.39 and traded as high as $12.60. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $12.35, with a volume of 11,455 shares traded.
Special Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.9 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day moving average is $11.78.
Special Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.0954 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Special Opportunities Fund
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Charles Schwab Fortifies its Uptrend on EPS Beat
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Lockheed Martin Stock Aims for a Fresh All-Time High
- What are earnings reports?
- Beyond the Halving: The Future of Bitcoin Mining Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.