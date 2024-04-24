Stephens Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 89.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Talos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Talos Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.19.

Talos Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TALO opened at $13.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.81. Talos Energy has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $17.59.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $384.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.90 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 12.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Talos Energy will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Talos Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 468,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.77 per share, with a total value of $5,985,669.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,216,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,714,832.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,920,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,703,000 after acquiring an additional 332,489 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,287,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,474,000 after purchasing an additional 669,552 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its position in Talos Energy by 9.7% in the third quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 6,274,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,160,000 after buying an additional 552,423 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Talos Energy by 17.2% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,896,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 27.2% in the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 1,538,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,299,000 after buying an additional 329,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

