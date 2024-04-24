StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital stock opened at $27.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.37. The stock has a market cap of $93.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.62. First Capital has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 million for the quarter.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

