StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Invitae (NYSE:NVTA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Invitae Stock Performance

Invitae stock opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $827,731.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.35. Invitae has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.02.

Get Invitae alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitae

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Invitae in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Invitae by 404.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50,600 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invitae by 1,799.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 70,037 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Invitae by 94.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 157,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 76,639 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invitae by 24.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 224,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 43,642 shares during the period. 61.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.