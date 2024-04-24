Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,528,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,267,000 after purchasing an additional 466,911 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,182,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,102 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,408,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,249,000 after purchasing an additional 327,383 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,066,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,701,000 after purchasing an additional 69,619 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Xylem by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,617,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,266,000 after acquiring an additional 100,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

XYL opened at $130.67 on Wednesday. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $130.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.30 and a 200-day moving average of $113.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Xylem from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.11.

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

