Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 795.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,107,000 after purchasing an additional 125,071 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 128,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after buying an additional 35,386 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,083,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,073,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,308,000 after buying an additional 132,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group Stock Up 1.2 %

CBRE stock opened at $87.11 on Wednesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $98.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.40 and a 200-day moving average of $85.18.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $249,444.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,350 shares in the company, valued at $6,766,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $249,444.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,766,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $1,121,307.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,592 shares of company stock worth $3,675,752 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

