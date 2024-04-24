Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 449 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth about $2,233,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kurt Stoffel purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.62 per share, for a total transaction of $332,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,571 shares in the company, valued at $439,965.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE DAR opened at $43.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.61. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $38.97 and a one year high of $71.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.12). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.