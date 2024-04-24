Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 672 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth about $1,644,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $377,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on MTSI shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.67.

In related news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $547,158.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,259.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $547,158.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,259.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 65,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $5,280,099.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,045,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,733,896.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 811,058 shares of company stock valued at $68,674,574. 22.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $98.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.64. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.53 and a 12 month high of $104.90.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $157.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.12 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

