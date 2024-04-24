Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Price Target Cut to GBX 425 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 475 ($5.87) to GBX 425 ($5.25) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on WOSG. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.16) price target on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.43) price target on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research report on Tuesday.
Watches of Switzerland Group Stock Down 1.7 %
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Ian Carter acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 377 ($4.66) per share, with a total value of £188,500 ($232,831.03). Insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.
About Watches of Switzerland Group
Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches and jewelry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers its products under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands. The company also engages in sale of fashion and classic watches, and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and product insurance services.
Further Reading
