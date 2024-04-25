47,064 Shares in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 47,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.07% of Air Transport Services Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATSG. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $326,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 8,506 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

ATSG stock opened at $12.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.54. The stock has a market cap of $836.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.85. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $517.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.04 million. Research analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ATSG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

