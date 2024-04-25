Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Raised to $142.00 at Susquehanna

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its price target upped by Susquehanna from $140.00 to $142.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.86.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of CNI opened at $122.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.20. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $134.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 23.17%. Analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,395,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,813,534,000 after purchasing an additional 387,975 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,868,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,761,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,938 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,189,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,412,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,726 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,067,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,421,649,000 after purchasing an additional 625,500 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,651,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,471,733,000 after purchasing an additional 314,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

