Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,946 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTRA. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.47.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of CTRA opened at $28.45 on Thursday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

