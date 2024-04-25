Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Shares of Excelsior Mining Corp. (TSE:MIN – Get Free Report) dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 44,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 38,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Excelsior Mining Trading Down 7.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$56.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.14.

Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C($0.68) million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Excelsior Mining Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Excelsior Mining

Excelsior Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper mineral properties in Arizona, the United States. The company holds interests in the Gunnison copper project; the Johnson Camp Mine; and the Strong and Harris copper-zinc-silver project located in Arizona. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

