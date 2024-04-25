NBC Bancorp (OTC:NCXS) Shares Down 0.1%

NBC Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:NCXS – Get Free Report) was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.95 and last traded at $43.95. Approximately 1,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.00.

NBC Bancorp Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.13.

About NBC Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

NBC Bancorp, Inc, operates as the bank holding company for National Bank of Coxsackie that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, young adult accounts, and Christmas club accounts; car/truck loans, boat/motorcycle loans, personal loans, recreational vehicle loans, farm equipment loans, camping and utility trailer loans, mortgages, construction loans, home equity loans, small business loans, commercial new building loans, building rehabilitation loans, and lines of credit; and debit and credit cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NBC Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBC Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.