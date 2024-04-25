OLD National Bancorp IN Has $519,000 Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,482.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $167,448.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,482.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert L. Buttermore sold 201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.50, for a total value of $55,777.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,311 shares in the company, valued at $641,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,877 shares of company stock valued at $5,058,772. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ROK stock opened at $275.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.11 and a twelve month high of $348.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 47.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $269.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.08.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

