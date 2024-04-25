Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for BCB Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCBP)

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of BCB Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BCB Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BCB Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

BCBP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on BCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered BCB Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on BCB Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCBP opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $165.26 million, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.58. BCB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.26.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $27.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.33 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

