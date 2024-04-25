Stifel Nicolaus Raises Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$13.75

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.75 to C$13.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.91% from the company’s current price.

WCP has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$13.00 price objective on Whitecap Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.44.

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$10.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.25. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of C$8.15 and a 52 week high of C$11.91.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.19. Whitecap Resources had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 27.52%. The business had revenue of C$914.10 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 1.2846626 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 3,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,416.91. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

