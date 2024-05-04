New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 15,686 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,686 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Hasbro worth $6,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Hasbro by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet cut Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.36.

Hasbro stock opened at $61.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.67. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.66 and a 52-week high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.30.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $757.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.84 million. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.60% and a positive return on equity of 25.41%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -27.61%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

