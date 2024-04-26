Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 2,000 Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLL. First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter worth about $1,053,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 122.1% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 95,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 52,579 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 10.2% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 266.5% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 39,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 28,838 shares during the period.

NASDAQ TSLL opened at $7.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $789.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80 and a beta of -5.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.15. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $21.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.0788 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th.

