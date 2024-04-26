ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $5,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 4.6% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 58.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 17.5% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 49,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,229,000 after buying an additional 7,385 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public during the third quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Motco boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 766.4% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Stock Down 3.0 %

ICON Public stock opened at $300.08 on Friday. ICON Public Limited has a 1-year low of $181.92 and a 1-year high of $344.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $318.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.13. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ICON Public Limited will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ICLR. Truist Financial raised their price target on ICON Public from $357.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ICON Public from $345.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $346.00 target price on shares of ICON Public in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on ICON Public from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on ICON Public from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.45.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

