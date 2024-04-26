J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 599 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,440 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 157,047 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after acquiring an additional 50,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at $26,793,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Price Performance

NYSE HAL opened at $38.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.81 and a 200-day moving average of $37.41. The company has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.