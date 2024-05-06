Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $19.85 Million Stock Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 857,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,265 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $19,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 85.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Element Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $23.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.20 and a 200-day moving average of $22.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Element Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $25.81.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.17 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $27,120.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $27,120.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 14,774 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $342,756.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,551 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,203 shares of company stock worth $2,255,110. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Articles

