Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Short Interest Update

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the March 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Mowi ASA Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Mowi ASA stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. Mowi ASA has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $19.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Mowi ASA had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mowi ASA will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Mowi ASA Increases Dividend

Mowi ASA Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.1347 dividend. This is a boost from Mowi ASA’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Mowi ASA’s payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, farms, produces, and supplies Atlantic salmon products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. The company is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities.

