Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 401.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,970 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 631.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,339,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,898,000 after acquiring an additional 14,105,237 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,394,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,045,051,000 after buying an additional 1,928,823 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,472,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,611 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,536,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,656,000 after acquiring an additional 805,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,082,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,395,000 after acquiring an additional 803,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D opened at $51.40 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $57.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.76. The company has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on D. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dominion Energy

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

