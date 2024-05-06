Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $426.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.18 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 135.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Atmus Filtration Technologies updated its FY24 guidance to $2.10-2.35 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.100-2.350 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ATMU opened at $28.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 14.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day moving average of $24.50. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $33.70.

ATMU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Atmus Filtration Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

