Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Raised to $240.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MAR. UBS Group upped their price target on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $241.33.

Shares of MAR opened at $234.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.85. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $165.13 and a twelve month high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marriott International will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.47%.

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,188,899.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in Marriott International by 845.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

