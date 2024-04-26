OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 219 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 518 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in MSCI were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in MSCI by 803.9% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 587,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,906,000 after purchasing an additional 522,926 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 762,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,008,000 after acquiring an additional 284,513 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 959,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,502,000 after acquiring an additional 235,290 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 468.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 244,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,329,000 after acquiring an additional 201,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,460,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $749,422,000 after acquiring an additional 179,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSCI. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $613.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $530.00 to $425.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $562.87.

MSCI Price Performance

NYSE MSCI opened at $464.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $439.95 and a one year high of $617.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $543.53 and its 200-day moving average is $538.04.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 44.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 43.69%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

