OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 345 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in IDEX were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in IDEX by 1,196.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 135,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,598,000 after purchasing an additional 125,348 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in IDEX by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,190,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,632,000 after purchasing an additional 84,502 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in IDEX by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in IDEX by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 244,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,884,000 after purchasing an additional 28,661 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in IDEX by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IEX opened at $223.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $183.76 and a twelve month high of $246.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $236.49 and its 200 day moving average is $216.60.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.52 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on IEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.67.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

