OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 546 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,935 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in SAP were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SAP by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of SAP by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SAP by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Get SAP alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. StockNews.com downgraded SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.60.

SAP Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of SAP opened at $185.08 on Friday. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $126.75 and a 1 year high of $199.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.17). SAP had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

SAP Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.3852 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

SAP Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.