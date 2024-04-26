Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $7.17

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.17, but opened at $6.93. Sasol shares last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 559,481 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.66.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.5248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSL. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 819.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Sasol by 148.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Sasol by 27.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sasol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sasol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. 1.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

