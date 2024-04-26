Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Takes Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NU by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in NU by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 767,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 403,656 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in NU during the fourth quarter worth $2,370,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NU by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,465,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna increased their price target on NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

NU stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $50.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.72, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.08. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. NU had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

