Analysts Set Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Target Price at $9.18

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.18.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALHC shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on ALHC
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Alignment Healthcare
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 75.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alignment Healthcare Trading Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ ALHC opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.60. Alignment Healthcare has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $984.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.30.
Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 75.64%. The firm had revenue of $465.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Alignment Healthcare
Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alignment Healthcare
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.