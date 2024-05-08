Amalgamated Bank Raises Stock Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,364 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Mattel were worth $4,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,317,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,019,000 after buying an additional 142,123 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mattel by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,541,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,382,000 after acquiring an additional 861,638 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC increased its position in Mattel by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 4,603,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,912,000 after purchasing an additional 813,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,879,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,460,000 after purchasing an additional 122,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAT opened at $18.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $22.64. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. Mattel had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $809.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAT shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mattel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mattel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Mattel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.78.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

