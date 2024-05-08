GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial lowered shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded GlycoMimetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Monday.
Read Our Latest Analysis on GLYC
GlycoMimetics Stock Down 3.2 %
GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.
GlycoMimetics Company Profile
GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycobiology-based therapies for cancers, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and inflammatory diseases with unmet needs in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat AML, as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GlycoMimetics
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Garmin Navigates to New Highs Driven By Wearables Trend
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Pinterest Prospers From AI Boosting Shop-Ability and Relevance
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- AbbVie Tracking for New Highs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.