GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial lowered shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded GlycoMimetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Monday.

GlycoMimetics Stock Down 3.2 %

GlycoMimetics stock opened at $0.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average is $2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.30. GlycoMimetics has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $3.53.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycobiology-based therapies for cancers, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and inflammatory diseases with unmet needs in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat AML, as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

