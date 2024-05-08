Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Given “Hold” Rating at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Maxim Group currently has a $76.00 price target on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PRFT. Barrington Research reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday. Alliance Global Partners raised Perficient from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim began coverage on Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.43.

PRFT stock opened at $73.28 on Tuesday. Perficient has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $96.93. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.52.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 5th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.99 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perficient will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Perficient news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 3,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $246,440.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 212,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,302,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Perficient news, SVP Kevin Thomas Sheen sold 684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $47,223.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,838.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 3,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $246,440.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 212,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,302,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,149 shares of company stock valued at $885,619. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRFT. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Perficient in the first quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Perficient by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Perficient in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Perficient in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

