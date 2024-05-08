Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) by 175.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,520 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Global Industrial worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LVZ Inc. grew its position in Global Industrial by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 1.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Global Industrial by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Industrial by 9.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Global Industrial by 178.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the period. 31.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GIC opened at $34.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.98. Global Industrial has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The business had revenue of $320.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.50 million. Global Industrial had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 28.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Industrial will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is 54.35%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Bruce Leeds sold 380,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $15,637,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,752,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

