Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of Olin worth $4,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OLN. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in shares of Olin by 279.8% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 60,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 44,492 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 153.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 24,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 14,928 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 90,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 15,645 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the third quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the fourth quarter valued at $2,613,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OLN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Olin from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Olin from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Olin from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Olin from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Olin Price Performance

NYSE:OLN opened at $55.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $60.60.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 5.32%. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.46, for a total value of $786,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,703.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 48,896 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $2,561,661.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,732,231.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.46, for a total value of $786,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,782 shares in the company, valued at $460,703.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,896 shares of company stock valued at $4,136,061 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

