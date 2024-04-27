Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for InterRent REIT’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:IIP)

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIPFree Report) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of InterRent REIT in a report issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for InterRent REIT’s FY2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

InterRent REIT has a 52 week low of C$7.31 and a 52 week high of C$10.19.

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIPGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$61.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$60.48 million.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

