Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for InterRent REIT’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:IIP)

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of InterRent REIT in a report issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for InterRent REIT’s FY2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS.
InterRent REIT Stock Performance
InterRent REIT has a 52 week low of C$7.31 and a 52 week high of C$10.19.
InterRent REIT Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.
InterRent REIT Company Profile
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).
