RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $7.92, but opened at $7.37. RPC shares last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 1,014,865 shares changing hands.

The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). RPC had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $377.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 52.81%. This is a boost from RPC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.86%.

Separately, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of RPC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 292,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in RPC by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its holdings in RPC by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 240,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in RPC by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.60.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

