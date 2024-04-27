Short Interest in CleanTech Alpha Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) Increases By 6,800.0%

CleanTech Alpha Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 6,800.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
CleanTech Alpha Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GERS opened at $0.07 on Friday. CleanTech Alpha has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06.
About CleanTech Alpha
