Short Interest in CleanTech Alpha Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) Increases By 6,800.0%

CleanTech Alpha Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 6,800.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CleanTech Alpha Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GERS opened at $0.07 on Friday. CleanTech Alpha has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06.

Get CleanTech Alpha alerts:

About CleanTech Alpha

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

CleanTech Alpha Corporation develops and commercializes clean technologies that facilitate the use of natural resources for the ethanol industry in the United States. The company's corn oil extraction technology integrates into the back-end of existing dry mill corn ethanol plants to extract and recover inedible crude corn oil, which is used in the production of advanced carbon-neutral liquid fuels and other biomass-derived alternatives to fossil fuel-based products.

Receive News & Ratings for CleanTech Alpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanTech Alpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.