Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Boosted by Analyst

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Amedisys in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the health services provider will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Amedisys’ current full-year earnings is $4.54 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $571.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.38 million. Amedisys had a positive return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMED. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Amedisys from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMED

Amedisys Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $91.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.35. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $73.10 and a 1-year high of $96.44.

Institutional Trading of Amedisys

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMED. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter worth $609,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 2.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 3.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 12.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,893 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 257.4% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 189,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,727,000 after purchasing an additional 136,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.